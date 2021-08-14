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Gab TV: The Total End of A Free Society - AF Docuseries Episode #1 [13.08.2021]
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171 views • August 14, 2021
- JoseyWhales - 34 min ago: This guy maybe a CIA asset, telling this story to keep all of us from protesting the tyranny.
- Matty 7 h ago: Wikipedia. The confused communist directory. https://nimb.ws/g0ZcAW
- Brendon O'Connell - 7 h ago: Fuentes...deep as a puddle. Tell us about Israel Nick? They are a cyber technology juggernaught doing most of the spying for dhS etc. This is ALL about breaking up the US along Kissinger and Soros lines. What was Henry Kissinger doing in the White House advising Jared Kushner for 4 years? And Trump never noticed?
https://tv.gab.com/channel/officialamericafirst/view/the-total-end-of-a-free-6113d9951cff062f95f3d9e9
Today's top Gab TV video is part one of a documentary called "The Total End Of A Free Society," which highlights the journey of 22 year old American political dissident Nicholas J. Fuentes. At just 22 years old Nick has become a Civil Rights Hero of our time and the canary in the coal mine for where our society is headed. In part one of the documentary we learn that the feds seized $500,000 from Nick's bank account after he attended a political rally to exercise his First Amendment rights as an American Citizen. As I wrote a few weeks ago, pay attention to what is happening to both Nick and Gab, because it will inevitably happen to you too.
Our next top story is about Rumble, a YouTube "competitor" that has become popular with Establishment "Conservatives." As I exposed several weeks ago Rumble is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Rumble recently raised $10 million dollars from the same Silicon Valley investors who invested in Facebook.
Shortly after this funding round Rumble immediately banned "hate speech" from their platform. Their terms of service is now identical to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and others. Today it was reported that Rumble is paying liberal commentators hundreds of thousands of dollars to upload videos to their site. This comes as Conservative and Populist dissident commentators are being systematically deplatformed from Big Tech platforms and the financial system. Hopefully conservatives wake up to this bait and switch.
Tucker Carlson's Powerful Speech In Hungary
https://tv.gab.com/channel/a/view/tucker-carlsons-powerful-speech-in-hungary-6111cebbd24793a986dbf54e
Doctor dismantling the Covid narrative at school board meeting is scrubbed by Big Tech, goes massively viral on Gab TV.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/standonprinciples/view/dr-destroys-the-entire-covid-narrative-611132777b022aa59dd65777
Mass Quarantine and INTERNMENT CAMPS for the Unvaccinated Being Discussed by the CDC and DHS
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realredelephants/view/mass-quarantine-and-internment-camps-for-61132ef67c1168a6863fa502
--
Follow the most censored man in America: Nicholas J. Fuentes (Really? what about Alex Jones?)
Watch Nick's nightly show LIVE Mondays - Fridays 9PM EST
https://americafirst.live
https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
https://t.me/nickjfuentes
https://nicholasjfuentes.com/
- Matty 7 h ago: Wikipedia. The confused communist directory. https://nimb.ws/g0ZcAW
- Brendon O'Connell - 7 h ago: Fuentes...deep as a puddle. Tell us about Israel Nick? They are a cyber technology juggernaught doing most of the spying for dhS etc. This is ALL about breaking up the US along Kissinger and Soros lines. What was Henry Kissinger doing in the White House advising Jared Kushner for 4 years? And Trump never noticed?
https://tv.gab.com/channel/officialamericafirst/view/the-total-end-of-a-free-6113d9951cff062f95f3d9e9
Today's top Gab TV video is part one of a documentary called "The Total End Of A Free Society," which highlights the journey of 22 year old American political dissident Nicholas J. Fuentes. At just 22 years old Nick has become a Civil Rights Hero of our time and the canary in the coal mine for where our society is headed. In part one of the documentary we learn that the feds seized $500,000 from Nick's bank account after he attended a political rally to exercise his First Amendment rights as an American Citizen. As I wrote a few weeks ago, pay attention to what is happening to both Nick and Gab, because it will inevitably happen to you too.
Our next top story is about Rumble, a YouTube "competitor" that has become popular with Establishment "Conservatives." As I exposed several weeks ago Rumble is a wolf in sheep's clothing. Rumble recently raised $10 million dollars from the same Silicon Valley investors who invested in Facebook.
Shortly after this funding round Rumble immediately banned "hate speech" from their platform. Their terms of service is now identical to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and others. Today it was reported that Rumble is paying liberal commentators hundreds of thousands of dollars to upload videos to their site. This comes as Conservative and Populist dissident commentators are being systematically deplatformed from Big Tech platforms and the financial system. Hopefully conservatives wake up to this bait and switch.
Tucker Carlson's Powerful Speech In Hungary
https://tv.gab.com/channel/a/view/tucker-carlsons-powerful-speech-in-hungary-6111cebbd24793a986dbf54e
Doctor dismantling the Covid narrative at school board meeting is scrubbed by Big Tech, goes massively viral on Gab TV.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/standonprinciples/view/dr-destroys-the-entire-covid-narrative-611132777b022aa59dd65777
Mass Quarantine and INTERNMENT CAMPS for the Unvaccinated Being Discussed by the CDC and DHS
https://tv.gab.com/channel/realredelephants/view/mass-quarantine-and-internment-camps-for-61132ef67c1168a6863fa502
--
Follow the most censored man in America: Nicholas J. Fuentes (Really? what about Alex Jones?)
Watch Nick's nightly show LIVE Mondays - Fridays 9PM EST
https://americafirst.live
https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
https://t.me/nickjfuentes
https://nicholasjfuentes.com/
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