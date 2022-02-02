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The Storm is Coming!
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114 views • February 02, 2022
It is time to go after the worthless and useless school boards, politicians, and Public Servants! This goes for Judges, Prosecutors, Mayors and Governors who are harming their communities through inaction or downright sedition!
America has had enough....... Here we come!
Go to https://bondsforthewin.com/ to learn more!
America has had enough....... Here we come!
Go to https://bondsforthewin.com/ to learn more!
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