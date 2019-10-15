China’s Devastating Crop Losses Now Evident, US No Better Off (900)

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China has shown without a doubt that they are strained with the available amount of food for the population. Pork imports are up 7X over the last month and general food inflation at 45%, and now the biggest news of all is the the corn auctions to market in China have ceased. The last four years averaged 100 million tons per year, this year it is 22 million and no more will be sold, add the Historic blizzard sweeping the US and Canadian grow zones means two of the largest food producers on the planet are in distress.
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S
#corn #chinapork #grandsolarminimum #historicblizzard #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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***Today's Story Links
Ghost Clouds https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EGSWKvaWk...
After four years of de-stocking, China is to end 2019 corn auctions https://www.agricensus.com/Article/Af...
Chinese Imports Of US Pork Soar To The Highest Ever As Beijing Faces Food Crisis https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chi...
China Pork imports up 7X https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/in...
China Pork wholesale prices skyrocket https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/in...
Blizzard barrels across northern tier of nation https://www.accuweather.com/en/weathe...
AccuWeather: Historic ‘All-Out Blizzard’ to Bury Huge Swath of Central US https://snowbrains.com/historic-blizz...
Video & Audio Content
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