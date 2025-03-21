- The US proxy war in Ukraine is collapsing, prompting urgent attempts to impose a ceasefire on Russia;

- This includes a European-led "peacekeeping" mission into Ukraine to freeze the conflict and create a bufferzone preventing Russia from neutralizing the threat the US has created on its border;

- The fact the US is openly declaring its needs to pause the conflict in Ukraine to pursue the exact same type of conflict with China in Asia demonstrates a complete lack of sincerity regarding genuine peace;

- Current US actions fall within a decades-spanning pattern of encroachment, reaching an impasse, then desperately needing to "reset" relations to rearm and reorganize ahead of the next round of hostilities;





