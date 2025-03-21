BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Lays "Minsk 3" Ceasefire Trap for Russia as Europe Prepares "Peacekeepers"
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9972 followers
169 views • 1 month ago

- The US proxy war in Ukraine is collapsing, prompting urgent attempts to impose a ceasefire on Russia;

- This includes a European-led "peacekeeping" mission into Ukraine to freeze the conflict and create a bufferzone preventing Russia from neutralizing the threat the US has created on its border;

- The fact the US is openly declaring its needs to pause the conflict in Ukraine to pursue the exact same type of conflict with China in Asia demonstrates a complete lack of sincerity regarding genuine peace;

- Current US actions fall within a decades-spanning pattern of encroachment, reaching an impasse, then desperately needing to "reset" relations to rearm and reorganize ahead of the next round of hostilities;


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiausaukraineeuropethe new atlasminsk 3
