SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 02SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Sinister Backdrop: Biden’s ‘Hate Speech’ Matched Dystopian Aesthetic

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US President Joe Biden’s "hate speech" on the American soul today perfectly matched the “dystopian aesthetic”, according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.
"Far from unifying the country, the President is keen to paint half of America as filled with extremists who want to destroy democracy," Ms Panahi said.
Ms Panahi also noted the “sinister backdrop”.