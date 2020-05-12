Fauci Tells Senate: 'Indefinite Lockdown!'Why Do We Keep Listening To Him?

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Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before a US Senate Committee today to warn Senators against opening the country after the coronavirus outbreak. Opening too soon - before a vaccine - will bring needless death and suffering, he said. No mention of the needless death and suffering caused by the lockdown itself - cancer treatments cancelled, surgeries cancelled, Depression-level economic collapse, depression, suicide, abuse. How long must we continue listening to this "expert" who has gotten everything wrong thus far?
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