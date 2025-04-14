BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happens When a Justified Life Follows Christ?
10 views • 2 weeks ago

Being justified isn’t just a moment—it’s a movement.
It’s not only about where you stand with God… but also how you walk from that point forward.

In this deep and practical episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster teaches on the next step in justification: walking in newness of life. If you’ve truly been justified, it shows not only in your heart—but in your hands, your habits, and your hope.

📖 Drawing from Romans 6 and other scriptures, this devotion highlights:

✅ What it means to walk in newness of life
✅ The role of grace—not to excuse sin, but to overcome it
✅ Why baptism symbolizes a complete break from the old life
✅ How justified people live differently from the world
✅ The challenge of continuing in righteousness by God’s power

🛑 Justification doesn’t mean we keep living the way we used to.
It means we’ve been raised to walk in a new way.

Keywords
christian livingdaily devotionwords from the wordpastor roderick websterjustification and sanctificationwalking in newness of liferomans 6 explainedfaith and transformationgrace and holinessbible study podcastgospel changebaptism meaningdead to sin alive to god
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Gratitude

01:10A Song of Faith

02:00Understanding Justification

02:43Results of Justification

03:05Peace Through Justification

04:33Reconciliation with God

07:12Access to God's Grace

10:16Rejoicing in Hope and Suffering

12:05Conclusion and Final Thoughts

