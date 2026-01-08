BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 9.
BookOfTrueLife
BookOfTrueLife
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 days ago

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.


Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".


"But when you understand that everything that Comes from me is perfect, harmonious and beautiful, you ask yourselves: Why then do the children of God live in the world destroying and annihilating? What force moves them to ignore and destroy themselves, since they emanated from the clean source of the Father? What are these forces and why has God, with his infinite power, not stopped the advances of mankind that destroys peace? Why does he allow evil among humanity?

Hear, disciples: Mankind has free will and conscience as spiritual gifts; everyone at birth is endowed with virtues and can make use of them. In the spirit is the light of consciousness; but at the same time that matter develops, with it the passions develop, the bad inclinations, these being the ones that fight against the virtues; God allows it that way, because without struggle there are no merits, and you need it that way to ascend on the spiritual path. What would be the merit of the children of God, if they did not fight? What would you do if you lived full of happiness, as you wish in the world? Surrounded by comforts and riches, could you hope for spiritual progress? You would be stuck because there is no merit where there is no struggle."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 9, Verses 41-42


Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 9 of 366:


The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org


Love, -James

Keywords
spiritualgodreturnstestamentthird
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

Willow Tohi
Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

HRS Editors
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing &#8220;smoking gun&#8221; evidence

New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing “smoking gun” evidence

Patrick Lewis
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Why HEART SUPPORT belongs in your New Year plan: Health Ranger Store’s event is live

Why HEART SUPPORT belongs in your New Year plan: Health Ranger Store’s event is live

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy