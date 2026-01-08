Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 9.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"But when you understand that everything that Comes from me is perfect, harmonious and beautiful, you ask yourselves: Why then do the children of God live in the world destroying and annihilating? What force moves them to ignore and destroy themselves, since they emanated from the clean source of the Father? What are these forces and why has God, with his infinite power, not stopped the advances of mankind that destroys peace? Why does he allow evil among humanity?

Hear, disciples: Mankind has free will and conscience as spiritual gifts; everyone at birth is endowed with virtues and can make use of them. In the spirit is the light of consciousness; but at the same time that matter develops, with it the passions develop, the bad inclinations, these being the ones that fight against the virtues; God allows it that way, because without struggle there are no merits, and you need it that way to ascend on the spiritual path. What would be the merit of the children of God, if they did not fight? What would you do if you lived full of happiness, as you wish in the world? Surrounded by comforts and riches, could you hope for spiritual progress? You would be stuck because there is no merit where there is no struggle."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 9, Verses 41-42





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James