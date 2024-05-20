Create New Account
8 Amazing health benefits of Organic Camu Camu
Nutritious camu camu is a wonderful addition to a healthy diet. But because raw camu camu berries have a particularly sour taste, they are often consumed in the form of a finely ground powder that can be added to drinks and recipes.


Groovy Bee® Organic Camu Camu Powder is a clean whole fruit powder sourced from fresh Myrciaria dubia berries. It contains no gluten or GMOs and is vegan, certified Kosher and organic. It is also non-irradiated and lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.


