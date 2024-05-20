8 Amazing health benefits of Organic Camu Camu

Nutritious camu camu is a wonderful addition to a healthy diet. But because raw camu camu berries have a particularly sour taste, they are often consumed in the form of a finely ground powder that can be added to drinks and recipes.
Groovy Bee® Organic Camu Camu Powder is a clean whole fruit powder sourced from fresh Myrciaria dubia berries. It contains no gluten or GMOs and is vegan, certified Kosher and organic. It is also non-irradiated and lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.