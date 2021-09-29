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051 Merchants and The Souls Of Men -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 51
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100 views • September 29, 2021
In Episode 51 we discuss the effect of the current world events on people, and especially young people. Depression and suicidal behavior is prevalent. God and Satan both sell their gospel as merchandise and the souls of men are traded as merchandise, but every one of us have to decide from which merchant we want to buy, and also to which merchant we want to sell. Who will we chose as an anchor to hold onto in these storms?
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
In Six Days - Why Fifty Scientists Choose to Believe in Creation
https://www.amazon.com/Six-Days-Scien...
Genesis Conflict - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/02/0...
https://www.foxnews.com/media/media-t...
https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/202...
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m...
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08...
https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
In Six Days - Why Fifty Scientists Choose to Believe in Creation
https://www.amazon.com/Six-Days-Scien...
Genesis Conflict - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
https://www.snopes.com/news/2021/02/0...
https://www.foxnews.com/media/media-t...
https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/202...
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m...
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08...
https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/...
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