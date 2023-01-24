I Survived the Gulf War, nearly Died Twice - Zelensky is NOT a Peace Lover.

I Survived the Gulf War. The video at the beginning was him talking with Zelensky near the start of the war last year. I remember posting it here, from April 2022. Here it is: https://www.brighteon.com/f2a47be7-772e-4d8e-8ee0-7eab0d57fcfd
Titled: Another series of the fascinating words, "I'm not a sucker", says Zelensky. Not listening. English. 040322
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.