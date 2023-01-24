Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Survived the Gulf War, nearly Died Twice - Zelensky is NOT a Peace Lover.
55 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

I Survived the Gulf War. The video at the beginning was him talking with Zelensky near the start of the war last year. I remember posting it here, from April 2022. Here it is:  https://www.brighteon.com/f2a47be7-772e-4d8e-8ee0-7eab0d57fcfd

Titled:  Another series of the fascinating words, "I'm not a sucker", says Zelensky. Not listening. English. 040322



Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket