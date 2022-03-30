Biden Won’t Read Anything Into the Statement Until He Sees Russia’s Actions

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03/29/2022 President Biden: I Don’t Read Anything Into Russia’s Statement Of Scale Back Military Operation Until I See What Their Actions Are. In the meantime, we’re going to continue to keep strong the sanctions. And we’re going to continue to provide the Ukrainian military with their capacity to defend themselves.