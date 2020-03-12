Ozone Therapy for Prostate Cancer, Bino Rucker, M.D.

In this video Dr. Rucker answers five questions we received from a prospective patient in regards to Ozone Therapy being used to treat Prostate Cancer. The five questions Dr. Rucker answers:



1. Is Ozone Therapy an effective option for prostate cancer?

2. What type of Ozone Treatment do you recommend and how many treatments are needed?

3. Is a biopsy necessary?

4. Do you have statistics available for effectiveness of Ozone Therapy being used for prostate cancer?

5. Is Ozone Therapy or integrative medicine covered by insurance?



Dr. Rucker addresses these questions and mentions his protocol is a multimodal approach utilizing Ozone, IV Therapy, Supplementation, PEMF, and Medical Marijuana. Moreover, for anyone dealing with cancer Dr. Rucker talks about the benefits of incorporating Low Dose Naltrexone as part of your package.



If you are dealing with prostate cancer and want to consider ozone therapy or other alternative therapies call our office at (941) 448-1199 or go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com