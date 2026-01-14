612: What Colour Is The Revolution?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America experienced its own colour revolution in 2020, when George Soros and his Open Society Foundation launched the Black Lives Matter & George Floyd psychological operations during the Summer of Love. The culture of America was forever changed in the aftermath of one of the dumbest periods in American history.
This century, colour revolutions have been financed worldwide by the Soros network, including the Arab Spring uprisings, the first Ukrainian revolution of 2004, and the multiple operations in the former Soviet Union. Understanding the nature of the operators makes it easier to determine how to prevent future overthrows and where they might happen next.
