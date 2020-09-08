This video explains what can happen when you have an exaggerated response to an immune system activator such as a vaccine (like the DNA-modifying one that no one knows the long-term effects of on the person or their offspring). Coronavirus itself is said to have caused cytokine storm in some lab animals after being given the vaccine, so it would be foolish to think the same response cannot happen with a coronavirus vaccine in people. Now, add that vaccine on top of another vaccine being pushed right now, the flu shot. Is getting a flu shot really a wise recommendation for the CDC and the media to be pushing in light of a possible mandatory vaccine?