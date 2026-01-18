BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Alt. Med. Shills, Helliwood, Bible Veracity, ICE OUT, The Dahmer Case
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
4 days ago

CTB 2026-01-16 Cirucci Team Brief #585

Cirucci Team Brief #585, 16 January 2026

 

Topic list:
* Is Johnny interested in following “Andrew Kaufman MD” when “Andrew Kaufman MD” doesn’t follow Johnny...?
* Bill Mahr, Tim Allen and Jim Brewer.
* Was Goliath 9’9” tall or only 6’9” tall?
* “ICE OUT”: who’s behind all of the PsyOps?
* Can Satan read minds?
* Connections from George Floyd to “Renee Good”.
* Johnny tries to re-examine “The Dahmer Case” but has “technical difficulties”.

_____________________

