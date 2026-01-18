Alt. Med. Shills, Helliwood, Bible Veracity, ICE OUT, The Dahmer Case

CTB 2026-01-16 Cirucci Team Brief #585

Cirucci Team Brief #585, 16 January 2026

Topic list:

* Is Johnny interested in following “Andrew Kaufman MD” when “Andrew Kaufman MD” doesn’t follow Johnny...?

* Bill Mahr, Tim Allen and Jim Brewer.

* Was Goliath 9’9” tall or only 6’9” tall?

* “ICE OUT”: who’s behind all of the PsyOps?

* Can Satan read minds?

* Connections from George Floyd to “Renee Good”.

* Johnny tries to re-examine “The Dahmer Case” but has “technical difficulties”.

_____________________

