© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The PCR Test is Useless for Covid-19 (But Useful for Crooked Governments)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • January 24, 2021
International best selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how governments are using the PCR test to promote fear and support their dangerous lockdowns, social distancing and mask wearing.
For more unbiased information about covid-19 and other important health matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and kind comments.
For more unbiased information about covid-19 and other important health matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and kind comments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.