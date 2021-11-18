Before Vaccine passports, before Edward Snowden, before Julian Assange, before the current warnings of the loss of freedom, came a chillingly accurate warning about the emerging totalitarian surveillance state that George Orwell didn't even imagine.



This video was written in the year 2011 in Manila. That's ten years ago. A time when Facebook still didn't have an App and the iPhone 3 was still Apple's current iteration. Most phone users did even use wireless.



The producer of this video gave a deadly accurate description of the future unfolding today.



The producer knows the real names of those who conceived the coming W.H.O declared Plandemic. There is four key people who were the architects. Their diabolical plan is on their Georgia Guidestones, which one of the four conceived as the New Godless Ten Commandments. It's a message to future humanity now being executed by the son of one of the four. The message was for today. We are in danger. Imenent danger.