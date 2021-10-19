Staight Up FuddLyfe REPLY to the Ghost Tactical Bergara Challenge in CloverTac STYLE

Our buddy Ghost Tactical sorta revived the recent Bergara Challenge to enourage folks to get out to the range and have some fun. For more information on just how you can participate please see the link below.Ghost Tactical Bergara Challenge VideoHearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD Gold#TacticalLeprechaun Approved GearAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.