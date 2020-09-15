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9/15/20 #TRUMPDIMENSION: “We Are Here To Change The Course of History” #AbrahamicAccords
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98 views • September 16, 2020
You Are Free TV
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9/15: Today, the Abrahamic Accords were signed by President Trump, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. The Trump Team creates an opportunity for Peace and Prosperity in the Middle East and the Arab countries and fights the C_bal blo_dlines for control of the Reset, the 4th turning event War that is raging across planet Earth....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Get out and vote in person!
https://huntthevote.org/
Peggy Hall info on how to fight Franken-V tyranny in your county:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7...
President Trump signing the Abrahamic Peace Accords:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjWq...
Please sub to Golden State Times!
Please watch RDS with Kerry Cassidy on the Deeper war on humanity & Election:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awl82...
Please watch William Mount on evacuating the Smithsonian:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0XOX...
C_bal's "Transition Integrity Project" COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
The new Sor_s in Silicon Valley is Laurene Powell Jobs
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11...
Trump bans cotton/tomato products from China:
https://www.wionews.com/world/us-elec...
Check out Intellihub, Shepard Ambellis, taking down Observatories:
https://www.intellihub.com/
Fetal cell lines in mrna v a x:
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/...
Video of people celebrating shooting of Compton LAPD:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/09/compto...
Slave trade in Libya thriving:
https://eastwestreporters.com/2020/06...
Bishop Larry Gaiters breaks down the Lucif_rian Cab_l:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J_u8...
Please sub to Baked Blunts!
https://www.weforum.org/
Hydrogel and nano in Franken-V v a x:
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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WE ARE FREE!!
89.1K subscribers
9/15: Today, the Abrahamic Accords were signed by President Trump, Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. The Trump Team creates an opportunity for Peace and Prosperity in the Middle East and the Arab countries and fights the C_bal blo_dlines for control of the Reset, the 4th turning event War that is raging across planet Earth....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Boot camp with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on how to defeat Medical Tyranny:
https://vaxxter.com/special-announcem...
Happy Hour Prayer Wave with Dr. T!:
https://happyhourwithdrt.blogspot.com/
Get out and vote in person!
https://huntthevote.org/
Peggy Hall info on how to fight Franken-V tyranny in your county:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7...
President Trump signing the Abrahamic Peace Accords:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SjWq...
Please sub to Golden State Times!
Please watch RDS with Kerry Cassidy on the Deeper war on humanity & Election:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awl82...
Please watch William Mount on evacuating the Smithsonian:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0XOX...
C_bal's "Transition Integrity Project" COG Wargaming Coup to contest 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
The new Sor_s in Silicon Valley is Laurene Powell Jobs
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11...
Trump bans cotton/tomato products from China:
https://www.wionews.com/world/us-elec...
Check out Intellihub, Shepard Ambellis, taking down Observatories:
https://www.intellihub.com/
Fetal cell lines in mrna v a x:
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/...
Video of people celebrating shooting of Compton LAPD:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/09/compto...
Slave trade in Libya thriving:
https://eastwestreporters.com/2020/06...
Bishop Larry Gaiters breaks down the Lucif_rian Cab_l:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J_u8...
Please sub to Baked Blunts!
https://www.weforum.org/
Hydrogel and nano in Franken-V v a x:
https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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