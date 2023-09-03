BE STRONG AND COURAGEOUS | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com
For tickets to ReAwaken - Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102
Tim Sheets Aug 27, 2023
(19.5 min)
0-15:47 recap into the fall
19:57-20:08 warning of lockdown
20:43-20:59 boldness
21:36-23:45
27:54-28:27 don’t give up God is with us
https://youtu.be/JllsNVq_mm4?si=WA4i446tpu08tFGh
Robin Bullock 11th Hour Aug 29, 2023
(9.5 min)
1:46:52-1:56:22 Joshua 1:9
https://www.youtube.com/live/JIslxpqDc5o?si=UMHFoch_D4mE7Zw
Julie Green Your Enemies Ultimate Defeat Received Aug 21, 2023 and Delivered Aug 28, 2023
(6 min)
2:47-8:47
https://rumble.com/v3aes20-your-enemies-ultimate-defeat.html
Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams
44:43-48:07 lock downs and survival status
1:05:40-1:07:04
https://rumble.com/v3cxh18-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-73.html
Hank Kunneman Aug 27, 2023
(3 min)
0-2:42
https://youtu.be/wwZF0Jt-fGI?si=rrkA3pD1nXvE6f8_
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
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► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
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► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
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- The Flyover Team
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