BE STRONG AND COURAGEOUS | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Published 18 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For tickets to ReAwaken - Text FLYOVER to 918-851-0102



Tim Sheets Aug 27, 2023

(19.5 min)

0-15:47 recap into the fall

19:57-20:08 warning of lockdown

20:43-20:59 boldness

21:36-23:45

27:54-28:27 don’t give up God is with us

https://youtu.be/JllsNVq_mm4?si=WA4i446tpu08tFGh



Robin Bullock 11th Hour Aug 29, 2023

(9.5 min)

1:46:52-1:56:22 Joshua 1:9

https://www.youtube.com/live/JIslxpqDc5o?si=UMHFoch_D4mE7Zw



Julie Green Your Enemies Ultimate Defeat Received Aug 21, 2023 and Delivered Aug 28, 2023

(6 min)

2:47-8:47

https://rumble.com/v3aes20-your-enemies-ultimate-defeat.html



Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams

44:43-48:07 lock downs and survival status

1:05:40-1:07:04

https://rumble.com/v3cxh18-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-73.html



Hank Kunneman Aug 27, 2023

(3 min)

0-2:42

https://youtu.be/wwZF0Jt-fGI?si=rrkA3pD1nXvE6f8_





Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

