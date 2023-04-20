Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President [Clip]

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President







"This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn't have shut me up for that long because now I'm really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They're going to hear a lot from me!"





@RobertKennedyJr





https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1648748574987935744?s=20