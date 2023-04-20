Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President [Clip]

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President
"This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn't have shut me up for that long because now I'm really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They're going to hear a lot from me!"
@RobertKennedyJr
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1648748574987935744?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.