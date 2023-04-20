Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President [Clip]
84 views
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President


"This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn't have shut me up for that long because now I'm really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They're going to hear a lot from me!"


@RobertKennedyJr


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1648748574987935744?s=20

rfk jrpresidential rundem ticket

