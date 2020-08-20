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38. MMS COMUSAV Conference 08032020: Discussion and debate between 4 doctors about Chlorine Dioxide to treat covid-19 (Subtitled)
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114 views • August 20, 2020
COMUSAV.COM video conference between doctors from Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico and Equador about how Chlorine Dioxide works and what it is doing with covid-19 patients currently. Aug 3, 2020. Dr. Roger Carvajal (mustache) from bolivia, Dr. Edwardo Isignares (Dark Glasses) from Colombia, Dr. Manual Aparicio (gotee) from Mexico and Dr. Victor Garcia (black sweater) from Equador. I admit that this is a long and boring video conference for most people but I include this in case an actual doctor watches this to understand a medical perspective of how Chlorine Dioxide works and is working. I will try to include the other videoconferernces from comusav in the future with subtitles. Also, if you speak spanish, the comments on the right side are very entertaining.
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