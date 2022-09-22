BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Lady's Messages to Pedro Regis for September 15 and 17, 2022
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 22, 2022

Quo Vadis


Sep 18, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Pedro Regis for September 15 and 17, 2022.


Dear children, you are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.


Be of the Lord in your words and in your acts.


Do not allow the things of the world to take you away from My Jesus.


Mankind is ill because of sin and needs to be healed.


Repent.


Approach the confessional, for only thus can you attain Mercy.


He who opposes Christ will act and cause suffering and death.


Those who love and defend the truth will bear a heavy cross, but in the end, the Victory of God will come for His Elect.


Welcome My Appeals and witness with courage to the Gospel of My Jesus.


Onward without fear!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


 Amen.


Stay in peace.


And the September 17 message follows here:


Dear children, live in the time of the great spiritual battle.


The demon acts to lead you away from the truth and conduct you into the darkness of sin.


Be attentive.


My Jesus expects much of you.


Give the best of yourselves in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you and all will end well for you.


There will come days when faith will be present in few hearts.


Listen to Me.


Fight against the enemy.


I will be at your side.


When you feel the weight of the cross, call upon Jesus and He will be your help.


The true Church of My Jesus will be persecuted and ridiculed.


Those who love the truth will be judged and condemned, but do not retreat.


The victory will always be of My Jesus and His chosen ones.


Onward without fear!


I will pray to My Jesus for you.


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6FLNFYuHqM


Keywords
christianprophecyreligionvirgin maryour ladypedro regisseptember 15 2022september 17 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy