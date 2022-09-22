Quo Vadis





Sep 18, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Pedro Regis for September 15 and 17, 2022.





Dear children, you are of the Lord and you must follow and serve only Him.





Be of the Lord in your words and in your acts.





Do not allow the things of the world to take you away from My Jesus.





Mankind is ill because of sin and needs to be healed.





Repent.





Approach the confessional, for only thus can you attain Mercy.





He who opposes Christ will act and cause suffering and death.





Those who love and defend the truth will bear a heavy cross, but in the end, the Victory of God will come for His Elect.





Welcome My Appeals and witness with courage to the Gospel of My Jesus.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





And the September 17 message follows here:





Dear children, live in the time of the great spiritual battle.





The demon acts to lead you away from the truth and conduct you into the darkness of sin.





Be attentive.





My Jesus expects much of you.





Give the best of yourselves in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you and all will end well for you.





There will come days when faith will be present in few hearts.





Listen to Me.





Fight against the enemy.





I will be at your side.





When you feel the weight of the cross, call upon Jesus and He will be your help.





The true Church of My Jesus will be persecuted and ridiculed.





Those who love the truth will be judged and condemned, but do not retreat.





The victory will always be of My Jesus and His chosen ones.





Onward without fear!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6FLNFYuHqM



