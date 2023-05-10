War Correspondent Alexander Kots - went to the Kherson area of the Front - to check on Rumours that the AFU has gained a foothold on the East Bank of the Dnepr River.

War Correspondent Alexander Kots went to the Kherson area of the front to check on rumours that the AFU has gained a foothold on the east bank of the Dnepr. He found no evidence of this, albeit the river bank is hardly safe as both sides exchange fire.
