Alan Watts - What is Wrong With Our CULT-ure?

Why is it that we don’t seem to be able to adjust ourselves to the physical environment without destroying it?



Why is it that in a way this culture represents in a unique fashion the law of diminishing returns? That our success is a failure.



That we are building up an enormous technological civilization which seems to promise the fulfillment of every wish almost at the touch of a button. And yet as in so many fairy tales when the wish is finally materialized, they are like fairy gold, they are not really material at all.