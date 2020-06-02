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Operation Mind Control: Top Constitutional Attorney Speaks Out Against Lockdowns & Martial Law
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33 views • June 02, 2020
Spiro Skouras
72.3K subscribers

As peaceful protests continue to be hijacked to carry out organized violence, the country descends further into chaos, while the government's only response is more police state and more surveillance state controls.

In this report, Spiro is joined by top constitutional and human rights attorney John W. Whitehead to discuss the current state of the nation. For Decades, Whitehead has been warning of the threat of a domestic standing army in the form of militarized police. Now in addition to having a full blown militarized police force, we actually have the military police and the national guard on the streets of America.

In addition to covering martial law and the police state, Spiro and John Whitehead also delve into mandatory vaccines and President Trump's coming designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization and the legality surrounding it all.

The Rutherford Institute
https://www.rutherford.org

John Whitehead Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/JohnW_Whitehead

Rutherford Institute Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/Rutherford_Inst

Jailing Americans for Profit: The Rise of the Prison Industrial Complex
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/jailing_americans_for_profit_the_rise_of_the_prison_industrial_complex

AG Barr deploying federal riot teams to DC, Miami to quell unrest, DOJ official says
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/01/george-floyd-protests-ag-barr-deploying-riot-teams-dc-miami/5308052002/
Keywords
trumpantifapolice stateterroristsmartial lawriotslockdownscovid-19operation mind controljohn w whiteheadconstitutional attorney
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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