Operation Mind Control: Top Constitutional Attorney Speaks Out Against Lockdowns & Martial Law

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As peaceful protests continue to be hijacked to carry out organized violence, the country descends further into chaos, while the government's only response is more police state and more surveillance state controls.
In this report, Spiro is joined by top constitutional and human rights attorney John W. Whitehead to discuss the current state of the nation. For Decades, Whitehead has been warning of the threat of a domestic standing army in the form of militarized police. Now in addition to having a full blown militarized police force, we actually have the military police and the national guard on the streets of America.
In addition to covering martial law and the police state, Spiro and John Whitehead also delve into mandatory vaccines and President Trump's coming designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization and the legality surrounding it all.
The Rutherford Institute
https://www.rutherford.org
John Whitehead Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/JohnW_Whitehead
Rutherford Institute Twitter Account
https://twitter.com/Rutherford_Inst
Jailing Americans for Profit: The Rise of the Prison Industrial Complex
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/jailing_americans_for_profit_the_rise_of_the_prison_industrial_complex
AG Barr deploying federal riot teams to DC, Miami to quell unrest, DOJ official says
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/06/01/george-floyd-protests-ag-barr-deploying-riot-teams-dc-miami/5308052002/