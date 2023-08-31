Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EVERYTHING IS A LIE! Stop Complying and Save Yourself!
channel image
NJT Report
22 Subscribers
73 views
Published 17 hours ago

EVERYTHING IS A LIE! Don't Comply and Save Yourself!
00:00 INTRO 02:17 What do we do when everything around us is a lie?
02:49 80% of Americans say they don't trust institutions
03:27 Control food, money, religion and truth control the people
06:57 Big food corps playing tricks with the food labels
09:21 Can we escape food tampering when we go abroad? NO!
10:08 People NEED to KNOW what's in their food for health safety!
11:17 The "live abroad industry" is one big commercial game
13:06 This Mexico resort spearheading digital drivers license 14:52 They *the globalist* want to enslave and control you

Keywords
controlincrementalismdigital drivers licensedigital idcommunist controlpoisonous foodcontrol the food control the peoplecommunist dicatorshipcorporate food tamperingensalving the people

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket