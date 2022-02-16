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SARS-COV2 IS RACIALLY GENETIC
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135 views • February 16, 2022
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32703421/
"The allele frequency of each variant was then assessed in regional populations, including African, American, European, and three Asian cohorts (China, Japan and Taiwan). Interestingly, our data shows that TMPRSS2-upregulating variants are at higher frequencies in European and American populations than in the Asian populations, which implies that these populations might be relatively susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. "
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
"Thus, the EUR population with p.Arg708Trp, p.Arg710Cys, p.Arg710His, and p.Arg716Cys variants in ACE2 may have mild symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection as ACE2 loses the cleavage site by TMPRSS2 and changes the ACE2 dimer formation [26] (Fig. 2c)."
"In summary, this study suggested that ACE2 or TMPRSS2 DNA polymorphisms were likely associated with genetic susceptibility to COVID-19, which calls for a human genetics initiative for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."
"The allele frequency of each variant was then assessed in regional populations, including African, American, European, and three Asian cohorts (China, Japan and Taiwan). Interestingly, our data shows that TMPRSS2-upregulating variants are at higher frequencies in European and American populations than in the Asian populations, which implies that these populations might be relatively susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. "
https://bmcmedicine.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12916-020-01673-z
"Thus, the EUR population with p.Arg708Trp, p.Arg710Cys, p.Arg710His, and p.Arg716Cys variants in ACE2 may have mild symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection as ACE2 loses the cleavage site by TMPRSS2 and changes the ACE2 dimer formation [26] (Fig. 2c)."
"In summary, this study suggested that ACE2 or TMPRSS2 DNA polymorphisms were likely associated with genetic susceptibility to COVID-19, which calls for a human genetics initiative for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."
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