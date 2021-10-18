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TheBubbaNews: 'New World Order' Flag - Jared Kushner in Knesset...[17.10.2021]
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115 views • October 18, 2021
Note: Tamara was right about Jared Kushner.....
OCTOBER 11, 2021 Something appears to be different here. Are we seeing the beginning of the Coming one World leader or Antichrist and his New World Order Flag? The "flag of Morocco" shown here does not appear to be an official Morocco Flag. #newflag #endtimes #prophecy
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/kushner-in-knesset-we-all-have-a-role-in-advancing-abraham-accords-681668
89 views Oct 17, 2021
TheBubbaNews - 6.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O8QukehqIMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
OCTOBER 11, 2021 Something appears to be different here. Are we seeing the beginning of the Coming one World leader or Antichrist and his New World Order Flag? The "flag of Morocco" shown here does not appear to be an official Morocco Flag. #newflag #endtimes #prophecy
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/kushner-in-knesset-we-all-have-a-role-in-advancing-abraham-accords-681668
89 views Oct 17, 2021
TheBubbaNews - 6.79K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O8QukehqIMY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
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