Monopoly: Follow The Money (2021)

Re: an overview of the Great Reset.



Video Source: by Vrouwen voor Vrijheid (Open Source Project)



This informative video gives an overview of what is currently happening in the world in just one hour. The video shows the modern global systems, and focusses on the situation in the Netherlands. We believe though, that people from all over the world will recognize this situation.



In consultation with Tim Gielen, the maker of this video, and in cooperation with others who strive for freedom, we translated it into English. We think it is a very important video to share with the world, so we can change things for the better.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.