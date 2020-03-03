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Top 10 Distractions From Following Jesus
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6 views • March 03, 2020
Top 10 Distractions From Following Jesus" breaks down excuses people give for not following Jesus. This includes our jobs, our families, our religious leaders, signs and wonders, false gospels and more. This video explores the games people play with God which invariably prevent them from stepping out in faith. Why are YOU not following God? And what are you going to do about it?!
What We Need to do to be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study): https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
1Pixel
https://youtu.be/6ZNJYyvXS3M
the opticus
https://youtu.be/bStjmHmPQfQ
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/KfFTrVAUSvE
NET TV
https://youtu.be/hT0s-bYe2YI
SV Green Effect
https://youtu.be/8-cWHczMcfA
Christ Our Messiah
https://youtu.be/tk0M-jxDfpI
Living For Christ
https://youtu.be/rEJBmcJlEy0
Blessings2All1
https://youtu.be/hwXxclENW_o
Asia Pacific Media
https://youtu.be/46w6nx3IV1A
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/Jqz8d-_3InI
Greenscreen Brasil
https://youtu.be/XcWCC6IztVk
markksargent
https://youtu.be/m4yNjWzivUw
Principles of Life
https://youtu.be/c17HnUmNXSs
Valiant Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/bQKwkcaqEKc
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/0XLRC_i-J2I
by Christopher Enoch
https://youtu.be/fStziF9c5iA
Leak Project
https://youtu.be/5SsiX3iPigY
Christian Perspective
https://youtu.be/s7Y7QPD6CFU
The Miracle of the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
https://youtu.be/GSVdbr-j8cU
James Shepard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
FlowerBoy TV
https://youtu.be/qpNg4mBnHbU
BestGreenScreen
https://youtu.be/mMusfwbBwSA
Creator.King
https://youtu.be/pGITlUdCvKU
Creative Film
https://youtu.be/nro8V7we2-g
riversbahrain
https://youtu.be/8-SyjWKNDBw
The Radiant Channel
https://youtu.be/F_dTuP1hgf8
Mihai Croitoru
https://youtu.be/K-axDXZmlRU
Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/xQELfSIP8HY
LoneStar1776
https://youtu.be/ddv4npVF1SM
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
https://youtu.be/fxo52RxK7ms
BibleTalk.tv
https://youtu.be/0F0kU_t8YuE
The Church in Liverpool
https://youtu.be/oHkOXgPkGxc
Faithful Word Tucson
https://youtu.be/7poLUyZz1gE
yashuafreak
https://youtu.be/JfxoCLH5nWY
Jim Staley Teachings
https://youtu.be/uzzNmsujW-A
Acadia Divinity College
https://youtu.be/zkjzQO5aaSc
Festive Seder table with wine, matza and Seder plate By Gilabrand at en.wikipedia
CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index...
Jim Staley Teachings
https://youtu.be/WyMwF_bxccI
Grace Church
https://youtu.be/LrzdIhkGZ70
HungryGeneration
https://youtu.be/xlb7xf2YU5Y
brothermanly316
https://youtu.be/yB1eHoHTXmY
Greg Pursifull
https://youtu.be/xXthI5NEkhA
Ark Bok
https://youtu.be/PwfRmQTdTUA
The Last Reformation
https://youtu.be/FNKF_AKqEZU
Our Only Hope
https://youtu.be/c460szEw7ck
BCDallasVideo
https://youtu.be/ktINyPj7yLU
Bryan Denlinger
https://youtu.be/tq6XjC-ITMc
by Harry Hosier UMC
https://youtu.be/NmjNdxCe99Q
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/vf6x1KcZQWw
Nostalgia by GoSoundtrack http://www.gosoundtrack.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/nostalgia-gosoundtrack
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/N_7lT7NuGZQ
Until You're Gone Forever — Johny Grimes [Audio Library Release]
Music provided by Audio Library Plus
Watch: https://youtu.be/fso3tOjubXg
Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/Uygf
Laid Back Guitars by Kevin MacLeod http://incompetech.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_laid-back-guitars
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/OOiBVpyOdRc
Dreams by Firefl!es https://soundcloud.com/mangesh-dongar...
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/dreams-fireflies
Music promoted by Audio Library https: https://youtu.be/UD0-KV3SoGI
Hope by Vishmak https://soundcloud.com/vishmak
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Hope-Vishmak
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/NAMVKywyFHw
Last Dawn (Epic and Emotional Music) by Ross Bugden https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKG...
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/thTceS6_Jdk
Lasting Hope by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
What We Need to do to be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study): https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
1Pixel
https://youtu.be/6ZNJYyvXS3M
the opticus
https://youtu.be/bStjmHmPQfQ
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/KfFTrVAUSvE
NET TV
https://youtu.be/hT0s-bYe2YI
SV Green Effect
https://youtu.be/8-cWHczMcfA
Christ Our Messiah
https://youtu.be/tk0M-jxDfpI
Living For Christ
https://youtu.be/rEJBmcJlEy0
Blessings2All1
https://youtu.be/hwXxclENW_o
Asia Pacific Media
https://youtu.be/46w6nx3IV1A
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/Jqz8d-_3InI
Greenscreen Brasil
https://youtu.be/XcWCC6IztVk
markksargent
https://youtu.be/m4yNjWzivUw
Principles of Life
https://youtu.be/c17HnUmNXSs
Valiant Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/bQKwkcaqEKc
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/0XLRC_i-J2I
by Christopher Enoch
https://youtu.be/fStziF9c5iA
Leak Project
https://youtu.be/5SsiX3iPigY
Christian Perspective
https://youtu.be/s7Y7QPD6CFU
The Miracle of the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
https://youtu.be/GSVdbr-j8cU
James Shepard
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
FlowerBoy TV
https://youtu.be/qpNg4mBnHbU
BestGreenScreen
https://youtu.be/mMusfwbBwSA
Creator.King
https://youtu.be/pGITlUdCvKU
Creative Film
https://youtu.be/nro8V7we2-g
riversbahrain
https://youtu.be/8-SyjWKNDBw
The Radiant Channel
https://youtu.be/F_dTuP1hgf8
Mihai Croitoru
https://youtu.be/K-axDXZmlRU
Strong Hold Baptist Church
https://youtu.be/xQELfSIP8HY
LoneStar1776
https://youtu.be/ddv4npVF1SM
Calvary Chapel Chino Valley
https://youtu.be/fxo52RxK7ms
BibleTalk.tv
https://youtu.be/0F0kU_t8YuE
The Church in Liverpool
https://youtu.be/oHkOXgPkGxc
Faithful Word Tucson
https://youtu.be/7poLUyZz1gE
yashuafreak
https://youtu.be/JfxoCLH5nWY
Jim Staley Teachings
https://youtu.be/uzzNmsujW-A
Acadia Divinity College
https://youtu.be/zkjzQO5aaSc
Festive Seder table with wine, matza and Seder plate By Gilabrand at en.wikipedia
CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index...
Jim Staley Teachings
https://youtu.be/WyMwF_bxccI
Grace Church
https://youtu.be/LrzdIhkGZ70
HungryGeneration
https://youtu.be/xlb7xf2YU5Y
brothermanly316
https://youtu.be/yB1eHoHTXmY
Greg Pursifull
https://youtu.be/xXthI5NEkhA
Ark Bok
https://youtu.be/PwfRmQTdTUA
The Last Reformation
https://youtu.be/FNKF_AKqEZU
Our Only Hope
https://youtu.be/c460szEw7ck
BCDallasVideo
https://youtu.be/ktINyPj7yLU
Bryan Denlinger
https://youtu.be/tq6XjC-ITMc
by Harry Hosier UMC
https://youtu.be/NmjNdxCe99Q
Charis Missionary Church
https://youtu.be/vf6x1KcZQWw
Nostalgia by GoSoundtrack http://www.gosoundtrack.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/nostalgia-gosoundtrack
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/N_7lT7NuGZQ
Until You're Gone Forever — Johny Grimes [Audio Library Release]
Music provided by Audio Library Plus
Watch: https://youtu.be/fso3tOjubXg
Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/Uygf
Laid Back Guitars by Kevin MacLeod http://incompetech.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_laid-back-guitars
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/OOiBVpyOdRc
Dreams by Firefl!es https://soundcloud.com/mangesh-dongar...
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/dreams-fireflies
Music promoted by Audio Library https: https://youtu.be/UD0-KV3SoGI
Hope by Vishmak https://soundcloud.com/vishmak
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/Hope-Vishmak
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/NAMVKywyFHw
Last Dawn (Epic and Emotional Music) by Ross Bugden https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKG...
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/thTceS6_Jdk
Lasting Hope by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...)
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...
Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Keywords
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