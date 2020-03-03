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Top 10 Distractions From Following Jesus
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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6 views • March 03, 2020
Top 10 Distractions From Following Jesus" breaks down excuses people give for not following Jesus. This includes our jobs, our families, our religious leaders, signs and wonders, false gospels and more. This video explores the games people play with God which invariably prevent them from stepping out in faith. Why are YOU not following God? And what are you going to do about it?!

What We Need to do to be Saved (Romans 10 Bible Study): https://youtu.be/QfLGCCmk3FQ

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