Jewish college student HORRIFIED by ANTISEMITISM on campus after Hamas attack

Glenn Beck
Oct 19, 2023
It didn't take long after Hamas attacked Israel for pro-Palestinian rallies to pop up on college campuses around the country. But these gatherings have often been anti-Israel as well, and even antisemitic. So, Glenn wanted to hear from a Jewish student about how life on campus has changed over the past few weeks. Georgetown University law student Julia Wax joins Glenn to describe the level of antisemitism she's experienced as her fellow students deny that Hamas' atrocities against Israel even happened and chant things like, "we don't want no Jew state" and "globalize the intifada." But do these college students even realize the antisemitism they're spewing? Plus, The Lawfare Project's Brook Goldstein joins to discuss her efforts to provide pro bono legal support to Jewish students on campus who have been targeted for being Jewish.
