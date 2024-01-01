Yemeni Underwater Drones Chase US SHIP OUT OF RED SEA; This is Total Blockade!

Video From the Openminded Thinker, with his disclaimer.
DISCLAIMER 🔺
I try my best to give credit to the creators in description box of every video I do. I do not own the rights to the videos I react to. If there is any copyright issues or if you are the owner and want me to take the video down reach me on as fast as possible via my email @[email protected]
Hello everybody, welcome to the OpenmindedThinker show.
This channel was created for the sake of learning world religion
with special emphasis on Islam.
Over the course of centuries, Islam has emerged as one of the
leading religious forces in the world. Introduced in the late 7th
century, this religion which grew out of Arabia made very shocking
in-roads into Africa, Europe, Middle-east and other parts of Asia.
Today it is one of the most misunderstood religions in the West.
And this is owing to the fact that people do not study the religion
with open-mindedness.
So this channel fills in that gap. As you
anticipate to join me on this journey to discover Islam in its raddance
expect to see Reaction Videos, Travel vlogs, Debates and
well researched explanations of some Islamic Ideas.
Every video used on my channel for reaction purposes does not
belong to me. I must try as much as I can to make attributions to the
rightful owners.
Will you join me?
Thank you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.