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Rome to Washington, The History-Script Repeats This realm is a big script with repeating themes. The “end of the Roman Empire” theme is being replayed using the United States as the “Rome”
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52 views • May 24, 2022
Rome to Washington, The History-Script Repeats
This realm is a big script with repeating themes. The “end of the Roman Empire” theme is being replayed using the United States as the “Rome” of this millennium. As usual, as I started doing some of this research, one connection linked to the next in strange ways, with everything tied and linked together… but what else is new!
This realm is a big script with repeating themes. The “end of the Roman Empire” theme is being replayed using the United States as the “Rome” of this millennium. As usual, as I started doing some of this research, one connection linked to the next in strange ways, with everything tied and linked together… but what else is new!
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