"Do not strike our infrastructure. If you do - it will no longer be an eye for an eye. A head for an eye! A hand & a foot for an eye! You will be paralyzed & sink in the Persian Gulf!" - Mohsen Rezaei

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"Do not strike our infrastructure. If you do — it will no longer be an eye for an eye. A head for an eye! A hand and a foot for an eye! You will be paralyzed and sink in the Persian Gulf!"
— Mohsen Rezaei, former IRGC commander, responding directly to Trump's (former) threat to hit Iran's electricity grid.