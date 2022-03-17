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Cannabis Edibles Interview
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30 views • March 17, 2022
Cannabis cuisine has come a long way from pot brownies. On this week’s episode, we chat with Nick Escoto, producers of an invite-only marijuana supper club to give guests an elevated dining experience, enhanced with weed.
We also touch on changing regulations and pairing pot with food with AZUCA’s CEO Kim Sanchez.
AZUCA cannabis edibles:
*Fast-Acting, Hydrophilic, and Great Tasting
*Euphoric Delta-9-THC Effect
*Temperature & Supply Chain Stable
*Simple & Scalable Manufacturing
*Reduces Waste up to 65%
Episode 909 The #TalkingHedge interviews Kim Sanchez #Azuca
And Chef Nicholas Escoto #Kithcen with Pro Cannabis Media......
https://youtu.be/EFIV6QBovWQ
We also touch on changing regulations and pairing pot with food with AZUCA’s CEO Kim Sanchez.
AZUCA cannabis edibles:
*Fast-Acting, Hydrophilic, and Great Tasting
*Euphoric Delta-9-THC Effect
*Temperature & Supply Chain Stable
*Simple & Scalable Manufacturing
*Reduces Waste up to 65%
Episode 909 The #TalkingHedge interviews Kim Sanchez #Azuca
And Chef Nicholas Escoto #Kithcen with Pro Cannabis Media......
https://youtu.be/EFIV6QBovWQ
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