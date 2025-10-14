The SEAL-Turned-CEO Paying Off Millions in Veteran Medical Debt: JOIN THE MISSION! - Bear Handlon, Born Primitive | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Navy SEAL-turned-CEO Bear Handlon, founder of Born Primitive, to hear how his company is paying off millions in veteran medical debt. He shares the powerful stories behind the lives forever changed and the partnership with Black Rifle Coffee to raise $25 million for veterans in need. From battlefield grit to business leadership, Bear reveals how one mission of service is transforming a nation of heroes.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyoverTO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveBear HandlonWEBSITE: https://bornprimitive.com/INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bornprimitive/The Veterans fundraiser begins on November 7th and runs through November 11th (Veterans Day).During those five days — November 7–11 — 100% of profits from purchases made on both BornPrimitive.com and BlackRifleCoffee.com will go directly toward paying off $25 million in veteran medical debt through ForgiveCo.Bear Handlon is one patriot you don’t want to mess with when he’s on a mission: the Born Primitive founder/CEO is leveraging his brand’s platform to give back in a major way, while cutting against the grain to reject the current narrative that is being fed to us from corporate America and the mainstream media.After 7 ½ years as a Navy SEAL officer, Bear learned a crucial lesson: no veteran should be left behind. As a successful entrepreneur who built his apparel and footwear brand from his garage into a 9-figure business with zero outside capital while serving his country in one of world’s most elite military units, he’s transformed his experiences into a powerful drive for change around his patriotic beliefs.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: