Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee claims “God has an Operation [Epic] Fury he has planned for Iran and Russia in the near future” 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Well known televangelist and “Christian” Zionist pastor John Hagee claims that “God has an Operation [Epic] Fury he has planned for Iran and Russia in the near future.” This was a direct threat against both Iran and Russia by a spokesman of the Epstein Regime.
Reminder that both Russia and Iran are FIGHTING AGAINST the EPSTEIN WORLD ORDER!
Adding:
Trump has become the record-holder for military strikes among recent U.S. presidents, Axios reports.
Despite campaigning as an “anti-war candidate,” Trump oversaw U.S. military operations in seven countries. Iran, Nigeria, and Venezuela had never previously been targeted by U.S. forces.
@DD Geopolitics
Follow me Christopher Helali, On YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)
Follow me Christopher Helali, On YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)