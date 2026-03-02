Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee claims “God has an Operation [Epic] Fury he has planned for Iran and Russia in the near future” 🤡

🚨 Well known televangelist and “Christian” Zionist pastor John Hagee claims that “God has an Operation [Epic] Fury he has planned for Iran and Russia in the near future.” This was a direct threat against both Iran and Russia by a spokesman of the Epstein Regime.

Reminder that both Russia and Iran are FIGHTING AGAINST the EPSTEIN WORLD ORDER!

Adding:

Trump has become the record-holder for military strikes among recent U.S. presidents, Axios reports.

Despite campaigning as an “anti-war candidate,” Trump oversaw U.S. military operations in seven countries. Iran, Nigeria, and Venezuela had never previously been targeted by U.S. forces.

