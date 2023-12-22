Creative use of ultrasonic cleaners to rinse-off "Roundup"/glyphosate

(The title of my upcoming book is, "How to Die of Nothing!") Video going over a very creative use of industrial ultrasonic cleaners to blast-off virtually all residue of herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides by using ultrasonic cleaners that vibrate up to 40,000 waves per second using a process called cavitation that creates an IMPLOSION caused by tiny micro-bubbles.

For REAL health insurance & avoid needless health issues & suffering, learn more about ultrasonic cleaners by clicking-on: SharperTek.com. SAVE 5% by applying one of the coupon codes below at checkout:

danny

howtodieofnothing



and PLEASE FORWARD me a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] so that I can be sure that your order ships out, ASAP!

Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox from it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup