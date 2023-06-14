The following found with video.
Russian hacker group Killnet (https://t.me/R_Diplomat/4), together with Revil and Anonymous Sudan, promised to destroy 🇪🇺🏧 European banks within 48 hours
Task number one is to paralyze the work of SWIFT. Targets include European and US banks, Swift and the US Federal Reserve.
"This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. No money – no weapons – no Kiev regime – this formula will work," the Killnet representative promised.
