Russian hacker group Killnet (https://t.me/R_Diplomat/4), together with Revil and Anonymous Sudan, promised to destroy 🇪🇺🏧 European banks within 48 hours

Task number one is to paralyze the work of SWIFT. Targets include European and US banks, Swift and the US Federal Reserve.

"This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. No money – no weapons – no Kiev regime – this formula will work," the Killnet representative promised.



