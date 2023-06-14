Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Hacker group "Killnet", together with "Revil & Anonymous Sudan" - Promised to Destroy 🇪🇺🏧 European Banks within 48 Hours
101 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

 The following found with video.

Russian hacker group Killnet (https://t.me/R_Diplomat/4), together with Revil and Anonymous Sudan, promised to destroy 🇪🇺🏧 European banks within 48 hours

Task number one is to paralyze the work of SWIFT. Targets include European and US banks, Swift and the US Federal Reserve.

"This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. No money – no weapons – no Kiev regime – this formula will work," the Killnet representative promised.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket