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1 of 3 DCE Symposium, Dr Michael Palmer (Immune System), Dr Bhakdi A CATASTROPHE in the making.
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66 views • September 22, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmtklb-1-of-3-dce-symposium-dr-michael-palmer-immune-system-dr-bhakdi-a-catastroph.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Full Episode
https://rumble.com/vkj3hj-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-day-2.html
A Symposium over 2 days by https://doctors4covidethics.org/videos/
Hosted by https://ukcolumn.org
Sucharit Bhakdi Intruduces Dr Michael Palmer who gives an overview of the Immune Systems reaction to a virus. Followed by Dr Bhakdi contention the Vaccine Narrative no longer exists, a must watch.
https://rumble.com/vkj3hj-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-day-2.html
Symposium Overview
Day 1
Session I: The False Pandemic with Prof. Martin Haditsch and his discussion partners: Sucharit Bhakdi, Michael Palmer, Ulrike Kämmerer, Denis Rancourt, Stefan Homburg, Josef Thoma, Harald Walach, Sam White, Thomas Binder, Charles Hoffe
Session II: The Going Direct Reset with Catherine Austin Fitts and her guests: John Titus, Richard Werner, Mark Skidmore, Patrick Wood with Taylor Hudak Independent Investigative Journalist and moderating (https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/)
Day 2
Session III: First Do No Harm with Michael Palmer and fellow lead scientists Sucharit Bhakdi and Mike Yeadon.
The complicit role of the media and the drive for control through deployment of vaccination passports, Brain Gerrish UK Column, with Taylor Hudak, Michael Meyen, Patrick Henningsen and his guests
Session IV: The Hour of Justice with Patrick Henningsen, Mary Holland, Reiner Fuellmich, Sucharit Bhakdi, Vera Sharav, and guest speaker
Closing Panel Session with Sucharit Bhakdi, Thomas Binder, Catherine Austin Fitts, Reiner Fuellmich, concluded by Sucharit Bhakdi
Hosted by Brian Gerrish, UK Column
http://www.ukcolumn.org
The Use Of 'Applied Behavioural Psychology'
A 'PSYOPS' AGAINST CITIZENS IS UNLAWFUL
Full Episode
https://rumble.com/vkj3hj-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-day-2.html
A Symposium over 2 days by https://doctors4covidethics.org/videos/
Hosted by https://ukcolumn.org
Sucharit Bhakdi Intruduces Dr Michael Palmer who gives an overview of the Immune Systems reaction to a virus. Followed by Dr Bhakdi contention the Vaccine Narrative no longer exists, a must watch.
https://rumble.com/vkj3hj-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-day-2.html
Symposium Overview
Day 1
Session I: The False Pandemic with Prof. Martin Haditsch and his discussion partners: Sucharit Bhakdi, Michael Palmer, Ulrike Kämmerer, Denis Rancourt, Stefan Homburg, Josef Thoma, Harald Walach, Sam White, Thomas Binder, Charles Hoffe
Session II: The Going Direct Reset with Catherine Austin Fitts and her guests: John Titus, Richard Werner, Mark Skidmore, Patrick Wood with Taylor Hudak Independent Investigative Journalist and moderating (https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/)
Day 2
Session III: First Do No Harm with Michael Palmer and fellow lead scientists Sucharit Bhakdi and Mike Yeadon.
The complicit role of the media and the drive for control through deployment of vaccination passports, Brain Gerrish UK Column, with Taylor Hudak, Michael Meyen, Patrick Henningsen and his guests
Session IV: The Hour of Justice with Patrick Henningsen, Mary Holland, Reiner Fuellmich, Sucharit Bhakdi, Vera Sharav, and guest speaker
Closing Panel Session with Sucharit Bhakdi, Thomas Binder, Catherine Austin Fitts, Reiner Fuellmich, concluded by Sucharit Bhakdi
Hosted by Brian Gerrish, UK Column
http://www.ukcolumn.org
The Use Of 'Applied Behavioural Psychology'
A 'PSYOPS' AGAINST CITIZENS IS UNLAWFUL
Keywords
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