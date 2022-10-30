Create New Account
Many Rulers Versus A Wise Ruler - Proverbs 28:2
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Many Rulers Versus A Wise Ruler.

Proverbs 28:2 (NIV).

2) For the transgression of a land

many are the princes thereof:

but by a man of understanding and knowledge

the state thereof shall be prolonged.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Having many rulers shatters the allegiance of the nation.

A wise ruler strengthens it.

