Many Rulers Versus A Wise Ruler.
Proverbs 28:2 (NIV).
2) For the transgression of a land
many are the princes thereof:
but by a man of understanding and knowledge
the state thereof shall be prolonged.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Having many rulers shatters the allegiance of the nation.
A wise ruler strengthens it.
