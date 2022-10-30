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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Many Rulers Versus A Wise Ruler.
Proverbs 28:2 (NIV).
2) For the transgression of a land
many are the princes thereof:
but by a man of understanding and knowledge
the state thereof shall be prolonged.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Having many rulers shatters the allegiance of the nation.
A wise ruler strengthens it.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4fxsbhhw
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