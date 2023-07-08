Dem Governor VETOES Bills BANNING Child Genital Mutilation: North Carolina Legislature Must OVERRIDE

Stew Peters Show





Sloan Rachmuth with Education First Alliance is here to talk about the new laws in North Carolina designed to end genitcal mutilation surgeries for minors.

Just like the early Christians, we fight to preserve Christianity.

Children are our most precious resource and we must fight to protect them.

The Left wants to take away our children, but they don’t just want to abduct our kids.

They also want to mutilate their bodies, and turn them into freakish abominations.

As parents, we have been entrusted with a terrifying duty.

We have to protect our children from this threat, whatever the cost.

This spring, there were three bills in North Carolina to protect children in that state.

The first bill bans instruction on “gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality” in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The second bill, HB 574, bans biological males from competing in girls’ and women’s sports in North Carolina’s middle schools, high schools and colleges.

The most important bill, though, and the one we had to fight hardest to pass, is HB 808, the Youth Protection Act.

The Youth Protection Act bans so-called “medical professionals” from prescribing puberty blockers or hormone treatments to minors for the sake of a “gender transition,” and it bars them from doing any child mutilating freak show surgeries. If doctors break this law, they lose their medical license.

On Wednesday, North Carolina’s Democrat governor Roy Cooper vetoed all three of those bills.

Republicans in North Carolina currently hold veto proof majorities and must override the Governor’s veto.

One of the bills is also designed to end intrusive government surveys that target children and ask questions about gun ownership in households.

States must begin to reject federal funding for education.

In North Carolina only 7% of education funding comes from the federal government.

7% of the budget should not dictate how the people of North Carolina will educate their children.

Republicans must override this veto and the next step will be to enforce these new laws and protect our children from sexual predators.

Contact North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore at 919-733-3451 or email him at [email protected] and demand action.

Contact North Carolina State Senator leader Phil Berger at 919-733-5708 or email him at [email protected]

To support the Education First Alliance go to http://EdFirstNC.org

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yppvq-dem-governor-vetoes-bills-banning-child-genital-mutilation-north-carolina-l.html



