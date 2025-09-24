Predicting War and Logical Fallacies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A US conflict with Iran, fueled by overconfidence, would be a catastrophic miscalculation. Backed by China and Russia, Iran could inflict a stunning defeat, establishing itself as the dominant regional power. This would trigger a nuclear arms race among Gulf states, destabilizing the entire world order. Arrogance blinds leaders to the lessons of recent history.
#Iran #Geopolitics #MilitaryStrategy #ForeignPolicy #RiskAssessment
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport