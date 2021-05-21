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Disturbing evidence of how the media lies to the world
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34 views • May 21, 2021
Evidence, whistleblower confessions, and witness testimonies that the media and governments are deceiving you. Must see!
See even more here:
Https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
With Julian Assange, Project Veritas, Charlie Chester, Udo Ulfkotte, and others.
See even more here:
Https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
With Julian Assange, Project Veritas, Charlie Chester, Udo Ulfkotte, and others.
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