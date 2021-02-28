CALIFORNIA Business Owners Open Letter to GAVIN NEWSOM.

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The effort to recall Gavin Newsom as Governor for his lack of effective leadership has, as of publishing this, reached over 1.6 million votes. The recall campaign's goal is to hit 2 million signatures, to ensure a special recall election. If you would like to join the recall efforts, go to www.recallgavin2020.com
Please support your local small businesses. If you would like to support these businesses:
Wild Plum Wellness:
https://gofund.me/60a56544
The Oaks Tavern:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/SaveTheOak...
818 Brewing:
https://www.818brewing.com/store/
La Poubelle Bistro:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-...
MacLeod Ale Staff Tip Jar:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/macleod-al...
Thank you for your support.