BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Akedah: Covenant Enforcement & The Resurrection Verdict
LastChristian
LastChristian
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 day ago

Covenant Enforcement & The Resurrection Verdict

The covenant was tested.

The cost was paid.

Now the verdict is enforced.

In Part Two of The Akedah, this concluding teaching moves beyond the covenant test of Genesis 22 and into its fulfillment and enforcement through the Resurrection. Rather than revisiting earlier material, this program examines how covenant law, once established, must be upheld—and how the Resurrection of Jesus Christ stands as God’s final, public confirmation of His covenant promises.

This episode explores why resurrection is not an afterthought to the Cross, but its necessary conclusion, revealing how Scripture presents redemption as consistent, lawful, and complete from Genesis through the New Testament. The teaching is presented as faith-based biblical analysis, encouraging careful study of Scripture and a deeper understanding of God’s covenant faithfulness.

📺 Now available on television through the Last Christian Media app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

🌐 Watch online and explore more at www.lastchristian.net

🛍️ Visit the official store: https://www.lastchristian.net/store

❤️ To support this ministry and help us continue producing family-friendly, faith-based programming, please consider donating at https://www.lastchristian.net/donation

Last Christian Media produces family-friendly, Scripture-centered content designed to encourage biblical literacy, thoughtful study, and responsible discussion.

#biblestudy #ChristianTeaching #FaithBased

Keywords
jesus christbible studychristian teachingcovenant theologyabraham and isaacgenesis 22christian worldviewbiblical analysisresurrection teachingthe akedah part twobinding of isaac conclusionjesus and the resurrectionresurrection in the biblecovenant fulfillmentnew testament fulfillment
Chapters

59:57End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Natural Intelligence: The war on human resilience

Ramon Tomey
Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B &#8220;Drone Dominance Program&#8221;

Pentagon accelerates drone warfare revolution with $1.1B “Drone Dominance Program”

Belle Carter
Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Norway votes to RETAIN monarchy despite royal scandals

Kevin Hughes
Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Navigating the icy gauntlet: Essential strategies for safe winter driving

Zoey Sky
Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates&#8217; Epstein ties: &#8220;Unbelievable sadness&#8221; amid explosive allegations

Melinda Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates’ Epstein ties: “Unbelievable sadness” amid explosive allegations

Patrick Lewis
Chinese &#8220;smart vapes&#8221; exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Chinese “smart vapes” exposed as Trojan horses for CCP espionage and cartel cash

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy