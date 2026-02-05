The Akedah: Covenant Enforcement & The Resurrection Verdict

Covenant Enforcement & The Resurrection Verdict

The covenant was tested.

The cost was paid.

Now the verdict is enforced.

In Part Two of The Akedah, this concluding teaching moves beyond the covenant test of Genesis 22 and into its fulfillment and enforcement through the Resurrection. Rather than revisiting earlier material, this program examines how covenant law, once established, must be upheld—and how the Resurrection of Jesus Christ stands as God’s final, public confirmation of His covenant promises.

This episode explores why resurrection is not an afterthought to the Cross, but its necessary conclusion, revealing how Scripture presents redemption as consistent, lawful, and complete from Genesis through the New Testament. The teaching is presented as faith-based biblical analysis, encouraging careful study of Scripture and a deeper understanding of God’s covenant faithfulness.

