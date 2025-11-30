Police scumbag claims : You should "Walk A Mile In His Moccasins"

“Judge Softly. . . Walk A Mile In His Moccasins”. By Mary T. Lathrap, 1895





I think this PIG gave us a very useful quote.

"You need to walk a mile in the shoes of POLICE."





I believe that Bryan, at Here's the Deal should get with Chille DeCastro and do a skit about this quote!!!





But we need to alter it some, change it to :





"Police need to walk a mile in the shoes of AMERICANS" who are wrongfully arrested, assaulted, shackled, chained, caged, and even KILLED by Police!





Chille should play the part of the cop who agree to "Walk a mile in the shoes of an American" and we should have James Freeman play the "Police Officers" that this cop, acting as a "Free American" encounters!





That cop should be wrongfully arrested right out of the gate!

(Playing an American)





Then he should be arrested again

attempting to file a complaint and FOIA.





He should have dogs attack him after he has surrendered to Police etc....





There are literally THOUSANDS of possibilities where we can show these authoritarian scumbags EXACTLY how they are seen by the average American attempting to hold them accountable for their criminal behavior!





I think NOT PRODUCING a skit of this nature

would be a huge missed opportunity! (In my opinion)





This is absolutely THE QUOTE OF QUOTES from Police Criminals!





I'm working on a 60 second video to demonstrate

the absurdity of this PIG'S statement AND to show how the OPPOSITE IS TRUE!





Police should be FORCED to

"Walk a mile in the moccasins of those they abuse daily"





They should be beaten, assaulted, and have BS unlawful charges filed on them and be CAGED over those false allegations just like WE ARE, for several months as the BS charges crawl their way through the courts





And after the whole thing is done.....

NOTHING should be done to the man who filed those charges!





He should be protected despite having destroyed the Police Officer's life and his career, family, etc..... Let's do that!!! Let's STOP allowing Police to "Police THEMSELVES" as they shit all over our inalienable rights!!!





“Judge Softly. . . Walk A Mile In His Moccasins”. By Mary T. Lathrap, 1895

“Judge Softly”

“Pray, don’t find fault with the man that limps,

Or stumbles along the road.

Unless you have worn the moccasins he wears,

Or stumbled beneath the same load.





There may be tears in his soles that hurt

Though hidden away from view.

The burden he bears placed on your back

May cause you to stumble and fall, too.





Don’t sneer at the man who is down today

Unless you have felt the same blow

That caused his fall or felt the shame

That only the fallen know.





You may be strong, but still the blows

That were his, unknown to you in the same way,

May cause you to stagger and fall, too.





Don’t be too harsh with the man that sins.

Or pelt him with words, or stone, or disdain.

Unless you are sure you have no sins of your own,

And it’s only wisdom and love that your heart contains.





For you know if the tempter’s voice

Should whisper as soft to you,

As it did to him when he went astray,

It might cause you to falter, too.





Just walk a mile in his moccasins

Before you abuse, criticize and accuse.

If just for one hour, you could find a way

To see through his eyes, instead of your own muse.





I believe you’d be surprised to see

That you’ve been blind and narrow-minded, even unkind.

There are people on reservations and in the ghettos

Who have so little hope, and too much worry on their minds.





Brother, there but for the grace of God go you and I.

Just for a moment, slip into his mind and traditions

And see the world through his spirit and eyes

Before you cast a stone or falsely judge his conditions.





Remember to walk a mile in his moccasins

And remember the lessons of humanity taught to you by your elders.

We will be known forever by the tracks we leave

In other people’s lives, our kindnesses and generosity.





Take the time to walk a mile in his moccasins.”





~ by Mary T. Lathrap, 1895





original video:

Why the Cops REALLY Arrested This Black State Representative

https://youtu.be/ZValKbeT-3M