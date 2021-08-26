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Australian Ex Policeman calls out the corruption in the Police Force and Government!
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374 views • August 26, 2021
It's good to see at least one Policeman trying to help Australian, but you are going to need and larger number of genuine Police to help and perhaps even Army to get involved too. Might be time to get working behind the scenes to get Australia back to normal!
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